The Rocket was trailing 2-1 won against his fellow Englishman McGill before he hit an emphatic 118 in the fourth which then saw him cruise to victory.

The five-time world champion was in fine form as he hit the first ton of the day tournament on the way to the win.

Video - 'Fabulous!' - O'Sullivan notches first ton of Welsh Open 01:30

Ding Junhui also emphatically sealed his place in the fourth round of the Welsh Open after beating Jimmy Robertson 4-2.

The number nine seed capped off the victory in style with a 116 and 110 in the final two frames to stylishly book his place in the next round.

There was a shock earlier in the day though as Mark Allen was knocked out by Welshman Dominic Dale by a scoreline of 4-2.

There were also a comfortable win for Kyren Wilson who beat Martin O'Donnell 4-0, while Mark Selby also progressed by beating Andy Lee.