Eurosport
O'Sullivan and Ding through but Allen beaten in Welsh Open third round
Four-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in the Welsh Open fourth round with a 4-2 victory over Antony Hamilton.
The Rocket was trailing 2-1 won against his fellow Englishman McGill before he hit an emphatic 118 in the fourth which then saw him cruise to victory.
The five-time world champion was in fine form as he hit the first ton of the day tournament on the way to the win.
Ding Junhui also emphatically sealed his place in the fourth round of the Welsh Open after beating Jimmy Robertson 4-2.
The number nine seed capped off the victory in style with a 116 and 110 in the final two frames to stylishly book his place in the next round.
There was a shock earlier in the day though as Mark Allen was knocked out by Welshman Dominic Dale by a scoreline of 4-2.
There were also a comfortable win for Kyren Wilson who beat Martin O'Donnell 4-0, while Mark Selby also progressed by beating Andy Lee.