The first frame was tight and tetchy and did not portend what was to follow, with the Rocket triumphing 89-16 in over half an hour.

However, the second frame was over in a flash, with O'Sullivan, a four-tie champion at this event playing some stunning shots and recording a break of 142 in a matter of minutes.

In the third, he fell agonisingly short of back-to-back centuries but still won 95-0 to take complete control of the match and another break of 85 put him one frame away from victory.

In the fifth, Selby had a run on the table for the first time and recorded a break of 37. However, a string of errors from both players led to a lengthy battle for the red, which Selby eventually won, averting the whitewash.

With Selby in a decent position in the sixth frame, an unfortunate ricochet potted the cue ball, leaving O'Sullivan to finally seal a dominant win.