O'Sullivan eases through against Zhang at Welsh Open
Ronnie O'Sullivan enjoyed a comfortable win over Zhang Jiankang to ease through to the second round of the Welsh Open.
The four-time champion cruised through by four frames to one.
He recorded breaks of 46 and 51 in the opening frame, and added 53 in the second as he moved ahead.
Zhang got on the board in frame number three, but O'Sullivan responded in style, with a swift break of 69 in the fourth, and wrapping it up in the fifth with a break of 81.
