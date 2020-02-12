Crowd-favourite O'Sullivan looked out-of-sorts early on, but discovered his groove with the score at 2-1, rattling in three straight frames and finishing it off with a superb break of 96.

The Rocket will face Anthony Hamilton in the next round.

Speaking to Eurosport immediately after his win, O'Sullivan said:

" I enjoyed it out there, it was a nice crowd and Stuart was solid, he made me work hard for it - I was lucky to win that tonight. "

"I believe if I play my best I fancy my chances against whoever I play," he added. "You can only go out there and try to play to your best, and if you don't then there are some more variables in it I suppose."

O'Sullivan looked to be in for a tricky test against Carrington as he fell 2-1 behind.

Carrington had a chance to extend his advantage in the fourth frame but, after cutting O’Sullivan’s lead to 52-45, missed a red into the corner.

O’Sullivan took full advantage of the mistake, winning the frame to level at 2-2 and then raising his game in impressive fashion as he raced to victory, finishing with a break of 96.

John Higgins eased into the third round with a 4-1 win over Ken Doherty while Ali Carter suffered a surprise 4-0 defeat to Gerard Greene.