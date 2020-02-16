The 37-year-old kicked off the final with a dominant century to set the tone for what was to follow and it did not take long for him to double his head with a stunning break of 84.

'The Magician' slipped behind in the third frame as Wilson racked up a swift half-century, but 'The Warrior' stuttered at the crucial moment and Murphy pounced to establish a 3-0 lead.

A mid-session interval did little to slow Murphy down. Wilson looked certain to get on the board in the fifth frame as his opponent required snookers to get back in it, but still the 28-year-old managed to squander his advantage.

A break of 76 saw Murphy cement a six-frame lead before Wilson eventually prevented the whitewash as he won the seventh frame in gritty fashion.

The fans with tickets for the evening session were left with little to excite them as Murphy wrapped up the afternoon's proceedings with a 7-1 lead with yet another brilliant century break.

In a bizarre situation, it seemed temporarily that hailstones would be the only thing that could halt Murphy's incredible progress.

Indeed, it took the 37-year-old just two frames of the evening session to close out victory in emphatic fashion, leaving Wilson to apologise to the fans for being so comprehensively outplayed.

"I just have to say sorry I couldn't give the fans more for their money's worth," Wilson said.

"I want to give people their money's worth but Shaun is a class act and he outplayed me."

The 2005 world champion has now won nine ranking events with his first Welsh Open title having finished as the runner-up in Cardiff to Stephen Lee back in 2006.