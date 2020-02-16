The 37-year-old was in stunning form as he swept aside Wilson inside just two frames of the evening session in a one-sided final.

He joined Andy Goldstein, Jimmy White and Reanne Evans in the Eurosport studio holding the trophy after his comprehensive victory and explained his laid-back preparations.

Video - Murphy on pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!' 06:55

"Obviously after a big match like that [semi-final] your phone lights up and also the adrenaline is buzzing," Murphy said.

" I had my guilty pleasure of Star Trek Next Generation in bed and then I got to sleep about 3am! "

"When you have kids you just become better at stuff like that - I could sleep on a washing line!

"Anyone who doesn't have children who tells you they are tired doesn't know what they are talking about."

Video - 'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing 02:10

Murphy also spoke about what Wales means to him after he spent many key early years on tour in the country.

"It feels very special, yes. It's a very special place this for me. I came to south Wales as a 16-year-old boy, second year on tour, I didn't know the ropes and I spent a lot of time in this part of the world.

Video - 'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Murphy reacts to quickfire title 05:40

"This was where I discovered whether I liked it or not, being on the tour. I have very special memories of this part of the world so great to get the trophy."

The 2005 world champion has now won nine ranking events with his first Welsh Open title, having finished as the runner-up in Cardiff to Stephen Lee back in 2006.