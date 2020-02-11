Wilson produced the wonder break in the opening frame of his match against Jackson Page, which he won 4-3.

As he admitted to Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein, it was never going to be as special from that moment on.

"Actually it was, perfect! Everything was perfect," he said in the Eurosport studio.

" It literally only is downhill from there... you can't beat perfection, can you, and a maximum is that. "

Goldstein then wondered if it crossed Wilson's mind to take on a second successive 147 in the second frame, something that has never been done before.

"I must admit, just a little bit, yeah!" he conceded.

"Because I like to do stuff like that and if I'm in practice I'd go all out and try and make a maximum again.

"But no, I was happy enough with just the one!"