Welsh Open LIVE - Ding through with Allen in trouble
Updates from Day 4 of the Welsh Open in Cardiff
11:45 - Ding through in style
Superb stuff from Ding Junhui.
He's beaten Jimmy Robertson 4-1 and sealed victory with back-to-back century breaks.
11:30 - Soheil Vahedi storms through
Crikey that's a blistering start from Soheil Vahedi this morning.
He's hammered Jack Lisowski 4-0. Impressive stuff.
11:00 - The Big Take
It's going to be a very busy day today in Wales and we're going to lose a lot of players.
Find out more with the Big Take!
10:30 - Good morning!
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the Welsh Open.
