23:55 - Selby finally wraps it up

The match is belatedly concluded as Selby closes out the sixth frame in gritty fashion, and he battles through to the second round in Cardiff after being given a tough challenge by Grace.

Thanks for your company today and join us for day two when Ronnie O'Sullivan will be in action!

23:30 - Grace reduces deficit

Selby sees his lead reduced yet again as Grace closes out the fifth frame, and this match appears to be interminable with the crowd very thin now in Cardiff.

23:22 - Fifth frame stalemate

Yet another very tough frame to watch as both Selby and Grace squander opportunities to close it out with the reds scattered.

22:58 - Selby takes fourth frame

Another messy old frame that could have gone either way but Selby has a 3-1 lead thanks to some pure grit.

22:40 - Selby wins 40 minute frame

A vintage-Selby marathon frame then followed. Selby first pot the white to give Grace a way into the third frame and after a lengthy exchange of safeties and errors he found himself 60-10 up. Back at the table, Selby landed a smart snooker before clearing up as Grace gave away yet another foul on the yellow just shy of 40 minutes, giving Selby an unlikely 2-1 lead in the match.

22:27 - Selby and Grace lock horns

The scores are level at 1-1 and it's hard to say which way this third frame will go. A classic cagey match, just how Selby likes it

21:57 - Trump wins it

Video - 'Simply sensational' - Watch Trump close out victory over Cahill 03:26

21:53 - Lee through

World number 104 Andy Lee has beaten world number 27 Matthew Selt 4-2! Upset alert!

And Anthony Hamilton has edged a thriller against Matthew White. He's won it 4-3!

21:34 - Selby down

A surprise? Grace takes a 1-0 lead.

21:20 - Selby underway

The world number four is at the table up against David Grace

21:08 - Trump wins

Barely looked in doubt. The man at the top of the rankings heads through with a 4-1 win.

20:48 - Cahill pulls one back

Game on our hands?

20:38 - Lichtenberg and Doherty through

Simon Lichtenberg heads through after he beats Ryan Day 4-1, and Ken Doherty joins him with a 4-1 win of his own over Mark King.

20:31 - Trump 3-0 up

He's not hanging about. 3-0 in no time.

20:14 - Lyu through

Lyu Haotian is through to the second round in no time after thrashing Kishan Hirani 4-0.

20:00 - Trump doubles lead after tight frame

Cahill shakes his head, he could've won that one. He blunders on a red and Trump steals it

19:53 - Trump 1-0 up

That didn't take long...a 132 break makes it look easy.

19:47 - Trump takes the table

Finally the world number one takes to the table. He's up against James Cahill.

19:35 - Bingham finally wraps it up

It's a slow, slow match, but Bingham belatedly secures his progression with victory over Gould and is through. Fans had to be very patient there, but we're now very much into the heart of the evening session with Trump about to take centre stage...

19:06 - Trump fans be patient

Judd Trump is due to face James Cahill but that one will have to wait as Bingham and Gould are taking up their table! And this one looks like it my go the distance as Gould takes the initiative in the sixth frame.

18:57 - Bingham takes lead!

The world number 14 makes it three frames in a row to go 3-2. He's turned this right around.

And our evening matches are due to get underway in just a few minutes too...

18:28 - Bingham levels the match

2-2 now, and this one looks in danger of interrupting the evening kick-offs at 7pm. Bingham in the ascendancy.

17:57 - Bingham pulls one back

Gould's lead cut in half. He's now just 2-1 ahead.

17:41 - Bingham two down

Upset on the cards? Stuart Bingham is two down to martin Gould in no time.

17:14 - Maguire and McGill into second round

Not a thriller in the end, but Maguire won't care. He's into the second round with a 4-2 win over Rod Lawler. Anthony McGill also coasts into the next round with a 4-1 win over Duane Jones.

17:01 - Lawler pulls one back, Bingham underway!

Maguire vs Lawler is turning into a potential thriller as the former pulls one back to rail 3-2. And Stuart Bingham vs Martin Gould is finally underway after a delay.

16:45 - Wenbo out, Maguire extends lead

Gerard Green has knocked out Liang Wenbo with a 4-2 win, while Maguire has taken a two frame lead against Rod Lawler.

16:37 - Ding seals the win

That's that. The UK Championship winner beats Fu 4-2 to reach the second round of the Welsh Open.

16:17 - Maguire and Ding lead

Ding has turned it around against Fu and leads 3-2, one frame away from the win. Elsewhere, Stephen Maguire is 2-1 up against Rod Lawler.

15:35 - Ding level

Ding Junhui has levelled it up against Marco Fu but clearly has a battle on his hands...

15:25 - Ding trailing early

One first-round match to watch is Ding Junhui's clash against Marco Fu, with the world No. 52 claiming the first frame 80-0 against the favourite, and holding a narrow lead in the second.

15:00 - Lisowski, Ford and Williams book second-round spots

With the second round of matches in full flow in Wales, Jack Lisowski, Mark Williams, Robbie Williams and Tom Ford are among those to have sealed their spots in the second round, beating Li Hang, Oliver Lines, Chris Wakelin and Xu Si respectively.

13:15 - Mark Williams in action

Mark Williams begins his bid for glory in his homeland against Oliver Lines.

13:00 - Wells, Highfield, Ursenbacher and Carty through

Four more results from the first round. Daniel Wells has defeated Barry Pinches 4-2 and will face Ashley Carty in the next round after he scraped through 4-3 against Joe Perry.

Meanwhile, Alexander Ursenbacher has downed Hammad Miah 4-2 and Liam Highfield has triumphed in a tight encounter against Zhang Anda 4-3.

12:15 - O'Donnell, Robertson and Yuan complete whitewashes

Martin O'Donnell, Jimmy Robertson and Yuan Sijun have all booked their spots in the second round, courtesy of 4-0 whitewash wins against Andy Hicks, Riley Parsons and Thor Chuan Leong respectively. Robertson and Yuan meet in the next round.

12:00 - We have our first winner

Matt Stevens is the first significant winner of the day, causing something of an upset by beating David Gilbert 4-2. He plays Brandon Sargeant next, after the Englishman received a walkover against Peter Ebdon.

Video - Stevens seals nailbiting win over Gilbert at Welsh Open 01:17

11:50 - Big century in first session

Matt Stevens has bagged himself a big break of 139 to take an early lead for highest break. That century came in the fourth frame of his match against David Gilbert.

11:45 - Welsh Open Round One

Jimmy Robertson and Yuan Sijun are the first players into the second round of the Welsh Open, with action continuing over on Eurosport 1 as David Gilbert plays Matthew Stevens. Both Robertson and Sijun made short work of their opening opponents, both winning 4-0 in the best of seven fixture, beating Riley Parsons and Thor Chuan Leong respectively.