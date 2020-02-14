20.00 - Murphy back ahead

He couldn't quite respond with a ton, but Murphy will be delighted with his 96 which puts him 2-1 ahead of Trump.

19.55 - Yan takes early lead

Adjacent to the main game, Yan Bingtao is 2-0 up on John Higgins.

19.44 - Century brings Trump level

A classy break of 126 from Judd Trump levels the score at one-apiece.

19.32 - Wow! Fluke seals opener for Murphy

19.32 - Wow! Fluke seals opener for Murphy

19.10 - Back on the baize

The mouth-watering class between Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy is underway.

16.35 - Clean sweep!

Wilson takes the first frame after the interval to secure a 5-0 victory over his mentally-drained opponent to head into the semi-final.

16.05 - Wilson on for a whitewash

An audacious double of the yellow from Wilson left Robertson leaving two snookers, which proved elusive, so he goes into the interval 4-0 infront.

15.45 - Three-up

It looks like being another one-sided quarter-final. Both players had chances, but Wilson took advantage of his to go 3-0 ahead.

15.25 - Wilson on fire

A great start from Kyren Wilson, after winning a tactical battle in the first frame, he powers to a 79 break to take the second.

15.12 - Wilson takes first frame

A real grind of an opener, but Wilson kept his head and played fine positional shots to notch blue, pink and black to take an early lead.

14:30 - Robertson and Wilson up next

We have another potentially thrilling contest up next, as Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson clash in the second quarter-final!

14:15 - O'Sullivan records dominant win

The sixth frame goes the same way as the fifth, with both players making errors that allow the other to have a run on the table. Just as it looks as though Selby could continue his comeback, an unfortunate ricochet pots the cue ball, and O'Sullivan clears up to seal a 5-1 victory.

13:50 - Selby averts the whitewash

Both men have chances to win the fifth frame but make uncharacteristic errors at crucial junctures. Selby eventually wins a long battle for the final red and wins the frame 60-52 to save himself from a humiliating whitewash.

13:10 - One-way traffic continues

Some incredible snooker from O'Sullivan now as he goes 4-0 up. In the third frame, he falls just short of a century with a break of 95, before another of 85 puts him one frame away from a brilliant win. Selby has barely done anything wrong, but he's barely had a chance to.

12:45 - Ronnie on a roll

If the first frame was tight and tetchy, the second was the polar opposite. O'Sullivan rattles through it in minutes, recording an astonishing break of 142. Quite a statement of intent.

12:35 - O'Sullivan strikes first

It's an interesting first frame and one in which Ronnie O'Sullivan eventually triumphs 89-16. The scoreline is deceiving though and although Ronnie was never truly in trouble, there was plenty of tension and it lasted for over half an hour.

11:45 - Welcome back! O'Sullivan and Selby showdown coming up

Welcome back for day five of the Welsh Open and first up we have an eye-catching encounter between Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan. Don't look away!

22:50 - One more to go

Anthony McGill against Yan Bingtao is still finely poised at three frames apiece.

22:45 - Trump reflects on his win

He was pretty forthright on his own performance - and that of his opponent.

22:10 - Quick win for Trump

Excellent swift win for Judd Trump, playing very well to win 4-1 against Stephen Maguire. John Higgins is also through, winning that tight match against Luca Brecel.

21:10 - Victory for Wilson

Kyren Wilson is the next man through, defeating Ding Junhui 4-2.

20:56 - Murphy and Selby win

A 4-1 win for Shaun Murphy over Dominic Dale, and a close match ends with a 4-3 win for Mark Selby against Zhao Xintong.

20:15 - O'Sullivan through

Quick win for Ronnie O'Sullivan, through 4-0 against Soheil Vahedi.

19:45 - O'Sullivan two frames up

Two up already, Ronnie O'Sullivan is looking comfortable.

19:05 - Busy day all round

Here's what Ronnie O'Sullivan had to say...

18:50 - Tonight's matches

So the fourth round is about to begin - Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Soheil Vahedi, Dominic Dale plays Shaun Murphy, and Mark Selby faces Zhao Xintong. Plus Luca Brecel plays John Higgins, and Ding Junhui faces Kyren Wilson.

18:35 - Yan goes through

That was a close one - and it's Yan Bingtao who edges it, beating Stuart Bingham 4-3.

18:10 - Robertson rescues it

Neil Robertson has completed his comeback, edging past Noppon Saengkham 4-3.

At 3-1 down it looked like curtains for the Australian, but Robertson's class shone through in those three consecutive frames. He will return to the baize this evening for the fourth round as the action-packed schedule continues.

17:55 - Back-to-back frames

It's going to the wire in Cardiff, where Robertson has pulled it back to 3-3. The decider is on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player right now.

17:30 - Class is permanent

Robertson steps up with a huge century to keep himself in this match. It's back to 3-2 and a break of 133 could really get the World No. 1 going.

17:10 - Saengkham one frame away

Robertson is scrapping away, but he's one frame from going out of the Welsh Open.

16:38 - Robertson feeling the strain

Neil Robertson has been flying in the last couple of months, but that also means he hasn't really had a break and is understandably a bit exhausted. He explained to Eurosport earlier this week about how he almost didn't play this week.

Video - 'I almost withdrew, I'm exhausted' - Robertson honest after win 03:23

He's 2-0 down against Saengkham and could be facing an exit from this tournament.

16:30 - Trump through but Robertson in trouble

Judd Trump completes a 4-1 win to cruise into the fourth round after an early scare.

However, it's not plain sailing for World No. 1 Neil Robertson, who is being given a real test by Noppon Saengkham. That match is live over on Eurosport 1 right now.

16:20 - Trump turns on the style

It's been all Judd Trump since that opening frame. He's closing in on victory, 3-1 up, and has bagged two more century breaks - including a hugely impressive 121 in the fourth.

Video - Classy Trump knocks in another century en-route to third round win 03:08

15:40 - Trump one down

Brazilian Igor Figueiredo has taken the first against one of the favourites Judd Trump.

Elsewhere Kyren Wilson sailed through with a 4-0 win over Martin O'Donnell.

15:00 - O'Sullivan and Selby into fourth round

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby both booked their place in round four with 4-2 victories against Anthony Hamilton and Andy Lee.

The Rocket hit an impressive 118 in the fourth as he came back from being 2-1 down to claim the victory.

14:10 - Two more through

There have been a few names going through to the next round as Northern Irishman Gerard Greene has beaten Welshman Daniel Wells.

Elsewhere Luca Brecel is through against Tian Pengfei after a 4-3 tie which was decided on the black.

12:45 - More big names through

Shaun Murphy is through 4-1 over Ben Woollaston whilst Stephen Maguire has edged Robert Milkins 4-3.

Nervous for Luca Brecel as he gets past Tian Pengfei on a re-spotted black!

12:15 - Allen out!

We've got our first shock of the day!

Mark Allen has been beaten 4-2 by Dominic Dale.

11:45 - Ding through in style

Superb stuff from Ding Junhui.

He's beaten Jimmy Robertson 4-1 and sealed victory with back-to-back century breaks.

11:30 - Soheil Vahedi storms through

Crikey that's a blistering start from Soheil Vahedi this morning.

He's hammered Jack Lisowski 4-0. Impressive stuff.

10:30 - Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the Welsh Open.

This is Eurosport's live text coverage of all the day's events. Don't forget that you can keep up-to-date with all the live action either on your TV or on any of your devices on the Eurosport Player.