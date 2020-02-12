Welsh Open latest updates - Mark Selby, Judd Trump through

15:25 - Brown edges ahead

Brown takes the lead with a break of 62 in the third frame.

15:00 - Williams and Brown deadlocked

It is one-apiece between Mark Williams and Jordan Brown.

14:10 - A four-star showing from Trump

Judd Trump gets the job done - completing the rout with a cheeky double. Glorious stuff.

13:40 - Trump doubles lead with ton

A 121 from Trump doubles his lead and it is looking like it might be a long - or short, in fact - day for Castle.

13:25 - Trump takes one-frame lead

The world champion takes a one-frame advantage courtesy of a break of 71 - can Castle, who beat Craig Steadman in round one, fight back?

13:10 - Trump back on the baize

Judd Trump takes on Billy Joe Castle on the main table for a spot in round three.

12:10 - And that's Selby through too

Breaks of 51 and 68 help Selby into the third round with a 4-1 win over Walden. Not too much drama on Day 3. Yet...

11:40 - Ding progresses with comfortable win

We've only mentioned his name twice today, but Ding is already into the third round with a 4-1 scalping of Walden.

Selby looks set to join him, leading 3-1 after this majestic red into the top left pocket.

11:00 - Selby, Ding lead

Mark Selby has shrugged off losing the opening frame to take a 2-1 lead over Chen Zifan, while Ding Junhui is ahead by the same scoreline against Ricky Walden.

10:30 - It's Day 3, people!

Welcome back to LIVE text updates from the Welsh Open (with occasional videos thrown in, you lucky people).

Mark Selby is among those in action in the early session on Wednesday, facing Chen Zifan in the second round, while Ding Junhui is also working the green baize.

