Welsh Open latest updates - Murphy takes on Bingtao after Wilson beats O'Sullivan

16:55 - Wilson reaches the final

Kyren Wilson has done it. He's beaten the four-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan by 68-0 and played some absolutely lovely snooker along the way. He looked up against it at one point when he went 4-2 behind but it's been a great comeback. Wilson's the first player through to tomorrow's final.

16:42 - Wilson levels it up

And slow and steady wins the race it seems. Wilson takes the 10th frame and at 5-5 we're going to a decider here at the Motorpoint Arena for a place in the Welsh Masters final.

16:35 - Steadily but surely from Wilson

The 10th frame is a slow burner. Wilson is gently racking up a fair score with O'Sullivan not having had much of a look in yet. It's 64-1 and Wilson's looking good to take this semi-final to a deciding frame if he keeps this up.

16:20 - O'Sullivan moves back in front

Sullivan's up again at the end of the ninth, he's taken the frame 85-30 to move back into the lead at 5-4 and he's just two away now from a place in the Welsh Masters final.

15:57 - Wilson's level

Wilson's levelled the match up with a stunning break of 163 to O'Sullivan's 1. Brilliant snooker and we've got a real thriller on our hands in the semi-final. It's 4-4 at the end of eight frames.

15:42 - Wilson pulls it back

Another swing as Wilson cleans up on the seventh frame, clearing the table 100-0 without O'Sullivan getting a look in. We're at 4-3 now as we take a short break.

15:25 - O'Sullivan extends lead once again

O'Sullivan goes two in front again with success in the sixth frame. A break of 125 - the highest of the match so far and one that suggests that his earlier rustiness has been expunged - gives him a 129-1 win.

15:10 - Wilson pulls one back

Kyren Wilson wins the first frame after the interval. After an early mistake from O'Sullivan, he hit a break of 69 to win the frame 75-12. It's now 3-2 with Wilson trailing by a single frame.

14:25 - O'Sullivan leads going into interval

O'Sullivan gets the first century break of the game so far - exactly 100 - as he scores 110 in the fourth frame to Wilson's 8. His opponent has been in decent form, too, so there is plenty to go in this game if their form continues as they left off.

14:04 - Wilson almost hits a century

A break of 94 almost gained Wilson a century as he begins a comeback. It's 2-1 now, with O'Sullivan still ahead by a frame.

13:48 - Two for O'Sullivan

O'Sullivan goes two ahead now, with a much swifter second frame. He scored 97 to Wilson's 30, making it an easy path to doubling his advantage. Wilson needs to be careful he does not let his opponent get out of site before the interval.

13:35 - O'Sullivan in front

O'Sullivan takes the lead. With the two players on 65, it comes down to a final black ball. Wilson is unable to convert his opportunities, allowing O'Sullivan to break the deadlock after 25 minutes.

13:10 - The first frame begins

Wilson and O'Sullivan take to the arena and get the first frame underway, with Wilson scoring the first points of the day.

11:30 - Good morning!

Hello and welcome to the penultimate day of the Welsh Open, and what a day it's going to be.

First of all we have Ronnie O'Sullivan up against Kyren Wilson, then we have Shaun Murphy against Yan Bingtao.

Here are highlights from yesterday's dramatic action in Cardiff to whet the appetite...

