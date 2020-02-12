18:45 - Favourite 147?

18:10 - O'Sullivan, Robertson in action this evening

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson are the headline acts of the evening session.

O'Sullivan faces Stuart Carrington from 7pm while world No 2 Robertson takes on Mark Joyce.

John Higgins, Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter are also in action.

17:40 - Are lower-ranked players at a disadvantage?

17:20 - 'He will be kicking himself'

Mark Williams on Eurosport: "It wasn’t great was it? I was feeling good out there but needed a lot of help again. He will be kicking himself for that missed green [in frame five]."

16:45 - Williams advances

Clinical finish from Williams as he secures his place in the third round.

He rattles off a quickfire break of 65 and then, after missing a shot to the middle, makes a long red and knocks in a few more balls to ensure a 4-2 victory.

16:30 - Brown misses big chance

A big puff of the cheeks from Williams as he is let off the hook by Brown.

With a 59-41 lead, Brown looks to have the frame in his sights but he misses a routine green and Williams punishes him to take a 3-2 lead.

Murphy has secured his place in the next round with a 4-3 win over Burden.

15:55 - Williams draws level

Williams is back on level terms.

The Welshman wins the fourth frame 76-31 to ensure he levels up at 2-2 against Brown in the best-of-seven contest.

Shaun Murphy has also battled back against Alfie Burden, coming from 3-2 down to take the match to a deciding frame with a break of 116.

15:25 - Brown edges ahead

Brown takes the lead with a break of 62 in the third frame.

15:00 - Williams and Brown deadlocked

It is one-apiece between Mark Williams and Jordan Brown.

Video - Trump hits 72nd century of season on way to comfortable victory 03:20

14:10 - A four-star showing from Trump

Judd Trump gets the job done - completing the rout with a cheeky double. Glorious stuff.

13:40 - Trump doubles lead with ton

A 121 from Trump doubles his lead and it is looking like it might be a long - or short, in fact - day for Castle.

13:25 - Trump takes one-frame lead

The world champion takes a one-frame advantage courtesy of a break of 71 - can Castle, who beat Craig Steadman in round one, fight back?

13:10 - Trump back on the baize

Judd Trump takes on Billy Joe Castle on the main table for a spot in round three.

12:10 - And that's Selby through too

Breaks of 51 and 68 help Selby into the third round with a 4-1 win over Walden. Not too much drama on Day 3. Yet...

11:40 - Ding progresses with comfortable win

We've only mentioned his name twice today, but Ding is already into the third round with a 4-1 scalping of Walden.

Selby looks set to join him, leading 3-1 after this majestic red into the top left pocket.

11:00 - Selby, Ding lead

Mark Selby has shrugged off losing the opening frame to take a 2-1 lead over Chen Zifan, while Ding Junhui is ahead by the same scoreline against Ricky Walden.

10:30 - It's Day 3, people!

Welcome back to LIVE text updates from the Welsh Open (with occasional videos thrown in, you lucky people).

Mark Selby is among those in action in the early session on Wednesday, facing Chen Zifan in the second round, while Ding Junhui is also working the green baize.

If it's not already clear, you can catch all the action on Eurosport Player!