Eurosport
Welsh Open LIVE - Murphy and Wilson face off in Welsh Open final
Updates from semi-finals day of the Welsh Open in Cardiff...
- Wilson beats O'Sullivan to set up Welsh Open final showdown with Murphy
- Women's world championship finalists to join 'The Rocket' in BetVictor Shoot Out
- Watch the Welsh Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
13:38 - Murphy doubles his lead
Murphy is in the mood now and he doubles his lead.
Fabulous break of 84.
13:20 - First blood to Murphy
Shaun Murphy kicks off the final with a brilliant century break to set his stall out and take a 1-0 lead.
He was feeling confident when he spoke to Eurosport before the match.
12:45 - We are live!
If you want to watch live coverage of the final you can as we are live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
12:30 - Plant Perfection
Have you ever wondered how to play the perfect plant?
Allow Jimmy Evans and Reanne Evans to show you.
12:15 - The Big Take
Here's today Big Take with some insightful analysis on the exit of Ronnie O'Sullivan.
12:05 - Highlights
Did you miss any of the action yesterday?
Then make sure you catch up with the semi-final highlights.
12:00 - Welcome
Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the Welsh Open final. Don't forget we are live on air from 12:45 GMT.