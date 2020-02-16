13:38 - Murphy doubles his lead

Murphy is in the mood now and he doubles his lead.

Fabulous break of 84.

13:20 - First blood to Murphy

Shaun Murphy kicks off the final with a brilliant century break to set his stall out and take a 1-0 lead.

He was feeling confident when he spoke to Eurosport before the match.

12:45 - We are live!

If you want to watch live coverage of the final you can as we are live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

12:30 - Plant Perfection

Have you ever wondered how to play the perfect plant?

Allow Jimmy Evans and Reanne Evans to show you.

12:15 - The Big Take

Here's today Big Take with some insightful analysis on the exit of Ronnie O'Sullivan.

12:05 - Highlights

Did you miss any of the action yesterday?

Then make sure you catch up with the semi-final highlights.

Video - Day 6 Highlights: Murphy and Wilson to edge thrilling semi-finals 03:14

12:00 - Welcome

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the Welsh Open final. Don't forget we are live on air from 12:45 GMT.