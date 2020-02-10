Getty Images
Welsh Open LIVE - Home Nations snooker updates with Stevens, Trump and O'Sullivan in action
Live updates from Day One of the Welsh Open.
12:15 - O'Donnell, Robertson and Yuan complete whitewashes
Martin O'Donnell, Jimmy Robertson and Yuan Sijun have all booked their spots in the second round, courtesy of 4-0 whitewash wins against Andy Hicks, Riley Parsons and Thor Chuan Leong respectively. Robertson and Yuan meet in the next round.
12:00 - We have our first winner
Matt Stevens is the first significant winner of the day, causing something of an upset by beating David Gilbert 4-2. He plays Brandon Sargeant next, after the Englishman received a walkover against Peter Ebdon.
11:50 - Big century in first session
Matt Stevens has bagged himself a big break of 139 to take an early lead for highest break. That century came in the fourth frame of his match against David Gilbert.
11:45 - Welsh Open Round One
Jimmy Robertson and Yuan Sijun are the first players into the second round of the Welsh Open, with action continuing over on Eurosport 1 as David Gilbert plays Matthew Stevens. Both Robertson and Sijun made short work of their opening opponents, both winning 4-0 in the best of seven fixture, beating Riley Parsons and Thor Chuan Leong respectively.