Welsh Open LIVE - Home Nations updates: Williams win, Bingham in action
Live updates from Day One of the Welsh Open.
19:06 - Trump fans be patient
Judd Trump is due to face James Cahill but that one will have to wait as Bingham and Gould are taking up their table! And this one looks like it my go the distance as Gould takes the initiative in the sixth frame.
18:57 - Bingham takes lead!
The world number 14 makes it three frames in a row to go 3-2. He's turned this right around.
And our evening matches are due to get underway in just a few minutes too...
18:28 - Bingham levels the match
2-2 now, and this one looks in danger of interrupting the evening kick-offs at 7pm. Bingham in the ascendancy.
17:57 - Bingham pulls one back
Gould's lead cut in half. He's now just 2-1 ahead.
17:41 - Bingham two down
Upset on the cards? Stuart Bingham is two down to martin Gould in no time.
17:14 - Maguire and McGill into second round
Not a thriller in the end, but Maguire won't care. He's into the second round with a 4-2 win over Rod Lawler. Anthony McGill also coasts into the next round with a 4-1 win over Duane Jones.
17:01 - Lawler pulls one back, Bingham underway!
Maguire vs Lawler is turning into a potential thriller as the former pulls one back to rail 3-2. And Stuart Bingham vs Martin Gould is finally underway after a delay.
16:45 - Wenbo out, Maguire extends lead
Gerard Green has knocked out Liang Wenbo with a 4-2 win, while Maguire has taken a two frame lead against Rod Lawler.
16:37 - Ding seals the win
That's that. The UK Championship winner beats Fu 4-2 to reach the second round of the Welsh Open.
16:17 - Maguire and Ding lead
Ding has turned it around against Fu and leads 3-2, one frame away from the win. Elsewhere, Stephen Maguire is 2-1 up against Rod Lawler.
15:35 - Ding level
Ding Junhui has levelled it up against Marco Fu but clearly has a battle on his hands...
15:25 - Ding trailing early
One first-round match to watch is Ding Junhui's clash against Marco Fu, with the world No. 52 claiming the first frame 80-0 against the favourite, and holding a narrow lead in the second.
15:00 - Lisowski, Ford and Williams book second-round spots
With the second round of matches in full flow in Wales, Jack Lisowski, Mark Williams, Robbie Williams and Tom Ford are among those to have sealed their spots in the second round, beating Li Hang, Oliver Lines, Chris Wakelin and Xu Si respectively.
13:15 - Mark Williams in action
Mark Williams begins his bid for glory in his homeland against Oliver Lines.
13:00 - Wells, Highfield, Ursenbacher and Carty through
Four more results from the first round. Daniel Wells has defeated Barry Pinches 4-2 and will face Ashley Carty in the next round after he scraped through 4-3 against Joe Perry.
Meanwhile, Alexander Ursenbacher has downed Hammad Miah 4-2 and Liam Highfield has triumphed in a tight encounter against Zhang Anda 4-3.
12:15 - O'Donnell, Robertson and Yuan complete whitewashes
Martin O'Donnell, Jimmy Robertson and Yuan Sijun have all booked their spots in the second round, courtesy of 4-0 whitewash wins against Andy Hicks, Riley Parsons and Thor Chuan Leong respectively. Robertson and Yuan meet in the next round.
12:00 - We have our first winner
Matt Stevens is the first significant winner of the day, causing something of an upset by beating David Gilbert 4-2. He plays Brandon Sargeant next, after the Englishman received a walkover against Peter Ebdon.
11:50 - Big century in first session
Matt Stevens has bagged himself a big break of 139 to take an early lead for highest break. That century came in the fourth frame of his match against David Gilbert.
11:45 - Welsh Open Round One
Jimmy Robertson and Yuan Sijun are the first players into the second round of the Welsh Open, with action continuing over on Eurosport 1 as David Gilbert plays Matthew Stevens. Both Robertson and Sijun made short work of their opening opponents, both winning 4-0 in the best of seven fixture, beating Riley Parsons and Thor Chuan Leong respectively.