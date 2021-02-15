Judd Trump has spoken about his incredible shot on the green at the German Masters, saying it inspired him to win the tournament.

Trailing 5-1 to Barry Hawkins in the semi-finals Trump sunk a masterful long pot on the green, with the white perfectly positioned for the following brown. Trump went on to win the next four frames and steal the match with a 6-5 win, before beating Jack Lisowski in the final.

And speaking to Eurosport after 4-2 win over Zhao Jianbo in the Welsh Open first round, Trump admitted that once he played that shot on the green he felt he would go on to win the tournament.

'Talk about naughty snooker!' - Trump lands outrageous green

"It's a tough shot," he said. "I went to practise it after and I had two attempts and I gave up.

"It was an instinctive shot. To be honest I think it won me the tournament and that shot just inspired me. I sat down and literally thought 'I'm going to win it at 5-2 down'. I was so excited.

"Those kinds of things give you a bit of momentum, you sit down in your chair and you feel so good about yourself."

