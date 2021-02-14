Ronnie O’Sullivan donated some of his time on Christmas Day to volunteer at a charity near his home in Essex, it has emerged.

The six-time world champion has a history of helping out those in need, and has spoken of a desire to open a care home.

“The one thing I thought I’d excel in was being in the care industry,” he told the Guardian after winning the World Championship last August.. “I can empathise with people in addiction. It could be addiction, mental health, autism, anything. You’re in the CQC game, so it’s about providing a safe environment and getting people on their feet.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to change people’s nappies, but I want to provide a safe environment for them and make their life as happy as you can.”

The caring nature is far removed from the bad-boy image that trailed him earlier in his career, but it is his natural side and he proved as much by helping out at The Hornbeam Centre and The Gleaners Community Cafe on Christmas Day.

“He was really enthusiastic, keen to help out,” Colin Read, a volunteer for The Gleaners, told the Walthamstow Echo this week. “He quietly got on with a number of jobs, including washing up and delivering meals out in the community.”

”I really enjoyed the day doing my bit for a great cause,” O’Sullivan said. “So many people are grateful for what the volunteers are doing here. The food is tasty and it’s great to put a smile on people’s faces and to help where possible.”

O’Sullivan will be back at the day job next week, being one of the favourites for the Welsh Open.

The event, which is live on Eurosport, is taking place away from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes - which played host to the sport through the coronavirus pandemic - with the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport welcoming the players to Wales.

