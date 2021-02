Published 15/02/2021 at 12:08 | Updated 15/02/2021 at 12:58

Ding Junhui beat Lu Haotian in a 4-1 win in the first round of the Welsh Open.

Fellow Chinese player Pang Junxu defeated Allan Taylor 4-0 in the day's first match.

Veteran Joe Perry beat Chang Bingyu 4-3, Elliot Slessor was a 4-2 winner over amateur Ben Fortey, and David Lilley squeezed by Andy Hicks 4-3.

Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Stephen Maguire will all be in action later today.

Results, Monday

Li Hang 0-4 Martin O'Donnell

Allan Taylor 0-4 Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui 4-1 Lu Haotian

