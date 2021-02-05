Seven-time champion of the world Stephen Hendry has had his comeback to the game delayed due to a 'glitch' in the registration system for the Welsh Open.

Hendry, 52, has been out of the game since 2012 but last year he was awarded an invitational tour card for two years alongside fellow legends Jimmy White and Ken Doherty.

Shoot Out Snooker Shoot Out LIVE - John Higgins, Reanne Evans and Martin Gould all in action 2 HOURS AGO

He was scheduled to make his return in the Welsh Open, an event he has won three times and which begins on February 15.

However he has revealed on Twitter that despite thinking he had entered it turns out that he will not be taking part.

“Very disappointed I’m not playing in the Welsh Open,” Hendry wrote.

“I did enter as soon as entry opened online, must have been a glitch in system, however I found out the other night I wasn’t in it, gutted as I was really looking forward to playing.”

The BBC report that event organisers say they have no record on their system of Hendry having entered the event.

It is currently unclear whether or not the World Snooker Tour will step in to create a solution, or if Hendry will now have to wait.

There are three other events scheduled between now and the World Championship; The Players Championship, the Gibraltar Open and the Tour Championship.

Hendry had initially been scheduled to appear in the WST Pro Series at the start of January but he withdrew as he wanted more time to make sure he was ready for his comeback.

Shoot Out Lisowski beaten by Devlin, White advances at Snooker Shoot Out 3 HOURS AGO