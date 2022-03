Snooker

Judd Trump: Unless I win five or six events everyone says I’m playing badly

Judd Trump has hit back at criticisms of his form, saying that he is unfairly judged. The 2019 world champion told Rachel Casey that he needs to win five or six events to avoid undue focus on his performance level.

00:02:14, 2 hours ago