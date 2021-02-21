Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - 'A proper player' - Ronnie O'Sullivan lauds Jordan Brown after Welsh Open final

Ronnie O’Sullivan saluted Jordan Brown after his stunning upset win in the Welsh Open final on Sunday night. Brown was a 14-1 shot with some bookmakers prior to the match but he held his nerve to win a final-frame decider and clinch a maiden ranking title. “He’s a proper player. It’s fantastic for Jordan, it’s his night and you couldn’t be happier for him. It’s been great.”

