Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: ‘Brilliant, brilliant pot!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan executes perfect pot against Zhou

Ronnie O’Sullivan spied a long red with the cueball in the jaws of the green pocket and he executed it to perfection against Zhou Yuelong. Watch the Welsh Ppen on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

