Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 – ‘Brilliant stuff!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan seals Martin Gould whitewash with ton

Ronnie O’Sullivan was in effervescent form as he beat Martin Gould 4-0 on Thursday at the Welsh Open. The Rocket has now played 12 frames in three matches – against Robbie Williams, Jimmy White and Gould – winning all 12, and finished the match with 97% pot success.

00:03:27, 232 views, 2 hours ago