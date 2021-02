Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - 'Get in there!' - The moment Jordan Brown shocked Ronnie O'Sullivan in final

Jordan Brown stunned the world of snooker with a 9-8 win over Ronnie O’Sullivan to land the Welsh Open. O'Sullivan made impressive progress to the final. He saw off Robbie Williams, Jimmy White, Martin Gould, Zhou Yuelong and Mark Williams for the loss of two frames, while Brown took some big-name scalps to advance.

00:01:33, 376 views, 2 hours ago