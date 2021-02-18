Eurosport analyst Alan McManus has heaped praise on Ronnie O’Sullivan after the world champion maintained his perfect record at the Welsh Open, beating Martin Gould 4-0.

The Rocket has now played 12 frames in three matches - against Robbie Williams, Jimmy White and Gould – winning all 12, and was again in effervescent form against The Pinner Potter and finished the match with 97% pot success.

Welsh Open O'Sullivan oozes quality in whitewashing Gould to reach last 16 AN HOUR AGO

And McManus, talking with Jimmy White and Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio, spoke in gilded terms about O’Sullivan.

“He makes you feel like you’re not part of the match,” began McManus.

He makes you feel inferior.

"So much so that when you get your chance – and Martin Gould had chances in the first three frames – you are unable to take them and is that due to who is sitting in the chair? It kind of looked that way.

“[Pre-match] I gave Martin a chance but O’Sullivan takes the match away from you so quickly. He makes you feel inferior.”

‘Brilliant stuff!’ – O’Sullivan seals Gould whitewash with ton

Next up for O’Sullivan later on Thursday is Zhou Yuelong, who beat David Gilbert in the third round.

---

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Welsh Open ‘Brilliant stuff!’ – O’Sullivan seals Gould whitewash with ton 2 HOURS AGO