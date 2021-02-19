Jordan Brown and Mark Selby were in shredsville during the final stages of their quarter final of the Welsh Open.

Brown emerged victorious, but he was put through the wringer after almost grasping defeat from the jaws of victory.

Snooker Maguire ends Murphy's Welsh Open title defence 2 HOURS AGO

Selby is famed for his granite-like temperament, and it was on display against Brown - with the only surprise being that he did not get over the line.

The world number four was on the back foot for most of the match, but forced a deciding frame to test the resolve of a player who had never before reached a semi-final in a ranking tournament.

Brown edged into an early lead and with the balls falling awkward, he looked set to advance.

Selby twice needed snookers but got them on both occasions. The second of which he secured with only blue, pink and black on the table and it prompted Brown to smash the butt of his cue into the floor in frustration.

Blue and pink were dispatched, but Selby fell awkward on the black and after pondering for an age, he elected to play safe.

A safety battle ensued, which Selby got the better of as Brown left a pot into the right middle.

It came as a shock when Selby hit the top jaw, to leave Brown with a chance into the bottom-left pocket.

To add to the drama, Brown asked for cueball and object ball to be cleaned. After steadying himself, he stroked it in and responded with a clenched fist and a huge sigh of relief.

Up next for Brown is a semi-final against Stephen Maguire who beat Shaun Murphy by an identical scoreline earlier in the day.

Selby's defeat will have been welcomed by the Judd Trump camp, as victory would have taken him ahead of the world number one in the Order of Merit with one event remaining - the Gibraltar Open.

---

Welsh Open 'I didn't realise how good it was' – O'Sullivan reveals greatest break 8 HOURS AGO