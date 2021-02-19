Mark Williams is relishing the prospect of facing Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open, joking that he will draw on destroying the Rocket in the Championship League last week.

The two will lock horns in an intriguing semi-final clash on Saturday, as they have six Welsh Open titles between them.

O’Sullivan will go into the match as the favourite, having won 16 of the 17 frames he’s contested this week.

Williams had to dig deep to withstand a fightback from Tom Ford in his quarter-final, but is relishing the challenge of facing O'Sullivan.

“I am looking forward to it,” Williams told Eurosport.

I played Ronnie in the Championship League last week and I absolutely destroyed him.

“So he is on my mantelpiece now for a change.”

While his tongue was in his cheek with regard to placing O’Sullivan on his mantelpiece, he is relishing the prospect of facing the world champion over the best of 11 frames.

“As everyone reminds me I went about 15 years without beating him,” Williams said.

If you don’t enjoy playing someone like Ronnie in the semi-finals of a big tournament you should not be playing.

"It is going to be difficult and he seems to be playing well.

“We’re both not as good as we used to be, so there will be chances and it’s whether I take them.”

