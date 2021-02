Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: 'I absolutely destroyed him' - Williams pokes fun ahead of Ronnie O'Sullivan clash

Mark Williams is relishing the prospect of facing Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open, joking that he will draw on destroying the Rocket. Williams joke comes at 03:45 during his post-match interview in the Eurosport studio.

00:06:52, 705 views, 2 hours ago