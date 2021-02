Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: ‘I can do some damage’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan ahead of Jordan Brown showdown

Ronnie O’Sullivan told Andy Goldstein and Jimmy White that when he is playing well he feels he can do some damage. The Rocket plays Jordan Brown in the final of the Welsh Open, with coverage starting at 12:45. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

