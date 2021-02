Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - 'I need to find some magic from somewhere' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on his form

Ronnie O'Sullivan said he needed to find some magic if he is to win the Welsh Open, and also discussed how he can inspire people who are getting into their late 30s and beyond, in an interview with Eurosport.

