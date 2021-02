Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: 'I wouldn’t be trying this at home!' - Mark Williams pots black with airborne rest

Mark Williams showcased his unique brilliance during his quarter-final match against Tom Ford, utilising an airborne rest to dispatch a tricky black ball to the bottom left pocket. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:46, 197 views, an hour ago