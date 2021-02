Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: ‘It is easy for you lot to say that!’ – Mark Williams bristles in Eurosport studio

Mark Williams said "it is easy for you lot to say that I shouldn't have gone for it" after Andy Goldstein questioned his shot selection during his match against Hossein Vafaei. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

