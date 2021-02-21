Ronnie O’Sullivan cheekily asked the referee what the highest break was during the Welsh Open final – only to find out he had already blown his chance to equal it.

The Rocket was in the midst of a much-needed century knock – trailing Jordan Brown 4-1 in Sunday’s showdown – when he turned his attention to compiling the biggest break.

But there was one problem: he couldn’t actually do it.

O’Sullivan had elected to play for the pink on the penultimate red rather than the higher-scoring black – meaning the maximum total he could make was 142, one short of the tournament best of 143.

“He didn’t have to play on the pink there,” said Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary.

“It’s a little bit too late… after the horse has bolted.”

Ultimately, O’Sullivan’s break finished on 135 as he failed to fizz in the final black.

He trails Brown 5-3 ahead of the evening session, where he may again take aim at Zhao Xintong’s tournament-high 143 break.

'Shot of the day?' - O'Sullivan sinks brilliant red to middle pocket

