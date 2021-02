Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 – ‘It’s a bit late!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan leaves it too late to ask referee question

Ronnie O’Sullivan cheekily asked the referee what the highest break was during the Welsh Open final – only to find out he had already blown his chance to equal it. Still, he made a very handy 135 to reduce Jordan Brown's lead.

