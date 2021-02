Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 – Jimmy White lays two ‘evil’ snookers, Ronnie O’Sullivan escapes them both

Jimmy White put his good friend Ronnie O’Sullivan in what Neal Foulds described as ‘evil’ snookers during their Welsh Open second-round match. However, The Rocket manage to navigate his way out of them both. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

