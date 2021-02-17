Judd Trump has admitted to struggling with the pace of the table at the Welsh Open, but is confident of retuning on Moving Day with a spring in his step.

The world number one’s opening two matches of the event have been scrappy affairs, with 4-2 wins over Zhao Jianbo and Si Jiahui.

On both occasions, his opponents had chances to cause upsets but failed to take them as Trump showed flashes of quality mixed in with moments of inconsistency.

Asked by Eurosport’s Andy Goldstein for his opinion on his performance against Si on Wednesday, Trump said: "It was a bit of a struggle, again.

I am just finding the table quite slow and sluggish. It is hard to get any rhythm. The balls don’t seem to split well and it is hard to get any momentum.

“The balls seem to be going scrappy. It is tricky and in the end I was happy to get through.”

The third and fourth rounds take place on Thursday and Trump faces off against Hossein Vafaei in the afternoon, and he is looking to take a positive frame of mind into the contest.

“I will go away and hopefully come back tomorrow fresh and with a new mindset,” he said. “It is Moving Day so there are a lot of positives to take.”

