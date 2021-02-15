World number one Judd Trump failed to find his best form in a 4-2 win over Zhao Jianbo to progress into the second round of the 2021 Welsh Open.

Trump looked vulnerable as 17-year-old Zhao took the opening frame after hoovering up with a break of 56.

Welsh Open 'Brilliant! One of the best in the game from long range' - Murphy's gorgeous red 2 HOURS AGO

The favourite responded with a fantastic century (117), but again was pegged back by Zhao who took advantage of a series of uncharacteristic errors from his opponent and regained the lead.

Trump looked very beatable but a 67 clearance helped him level again at 2-2, before he finally found familiar form with a rapid break of 90 to take the lead for the first time at 3-2.

Trump looked on his way to victory with a run of 32 but frailties in his defensive game gave Zhao another chance at the table.

Fortunately for Trump, Zhao missed a routine black to allow his illustrious opponent back on the table, where he made no mistake with a break of 51 to seal the frame and the match.

Welsh Open Defending champion Murphy knocks in ton as title defence begins at Welsh Open 4 HOURS AGO