Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - Judd Trump takes the lead with tidy 90 break

Judd Trump failed to find his best form as he twice came from behind to beat Zhao Jianbo in the first round of the Welsh Open. Trump produced a litany of errors as he went in search of his first Welsh Open title, one of the only tour events he is yet to win. He now heads into the second round of the competition.

