Welsh Open ‘I can do some damage’ – O’Sullivan in bullish mood ahead of Brown showdown 12 HOURS AGO

Despite the comprehensive nature of his semi-final win, O'Sullivan had mixed feelings over his performance against Mark Williams. However, he feels that if he is playing well "he can do some damage". He added he will not be distracted by his status as the heavy favourite for the match-up between the pair.

Brown is ranked 81st and O’Sullivan is the current world champion. Anything but a straightforward victory would be a surprise to observers, but he was reticent to look too far beyond his own game, but he did add that he feels like when he is playing well, he can "do some damage".

Speaking after the game to Eurosport’s Andy Goldstein and Jimmy White, 45-year-old O’Sullivan had mixed feelings over his current form.

“I didn’t feel like I was cueing like I had been in Milton Keynes, and the first few matches last week, but the new grip is allowing me to place some really good shots, which is letting my game control the table, rather than just playing mediocre stuff,” he explained.

Playing like this, I’m a lot harder to beat than my old stuff.

Despite his comprehensive victory, O’Sullivan pointed out he didn’t feel able to score more than one century.

“I just played the balls. If I could have knocked in six, seven tons I would have gone for it,” he said.

“But there were times where I wasn’t seeing it great and I missed a couple. Every so often I could hammer home my advantage.

At the moment I’m feeling like if i play well, then I can do some damage.

Final

Saturday, February 20st - 13:00 UK time

Jordan Brown v Ronnie O'Sullivan

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch the final on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

