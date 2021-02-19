Live comments to begin with Ronnie O'Sullivan...

'I am always good mentally' - O’Sullivan ahead of quarter-final showdown

Ronnie O’Sullivan has insisted he is totally in control of his emotions and happy with where he is mentally.

The six-time world champion assumed favouritism of the Welsh Open when Judd Trump crashed out to Hossein Vafaei, but O’Sullivan was arguably playing the best snooker of the event prior to the world number one’s shock exit. O’Sullivan dropped his first frame of the event when beating Zhou Yuelong 4-1 to reach the quarter finals.

His next opponent will be Ali Carter, a player he has had confrontations with earlier in his career. O’Sullivan is expecting a tough match whoever he plays, but will not let his emotions get the better of him.

“I am always good mentally,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “I might not look it sometimes, but I can dig deep. You are not going to have a 30-year career like mine and win as much as I have if you're not mentally strong.

“Sometimes I just show it. Some others hold it in better, but they are definitely going through it. I am a lot better at managing my emotions now. I know what’s going on now, whereas before I was just a bit confused and used to lose the plot.

“Now I am completely in control of it. I can see it coming and put the brakes on.”

WELSH OPEN SCHEDULE

Quarter finals

Friday, February 19th

Shaun Murphy v Stephen Maguire (12:00)

Mark Selby v Jordan Brown (12:00)

Ronnie OSullivan v Ali Carter (14:00)

Mark Williams v Tom Ford (19:00)

Semi-finals

Saturday, February 20th

Murphy/Magure v Selby/Brown

O'Sullivan/Carter v Williams/Ford

How to watch the event

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

