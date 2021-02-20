'I absolutely destroyed Ronnie' - Williams relishing O'Sullivan challenge

Mark Williams is relishing the prospect of facing Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open, joking that he will draw on destroying the Rocket in the Championship League last week.

Welsh Open ‘I hope Ali is okay!’ – O’Sullivan after Carter illness withdrawal 7 HOURS AGO

The two will lock horns in an intriguing semi-final clash on Saturday, as they have six Welsh Open titles between them.

O’Sullivan will go into the match as the favourite, having won 16 of the 17 frames he’s contested this week.

“I am looking forward to it,” Williams told Eurosport.

I played Ronnie in the Championship League last week and I absolutely destroyed him.

“So he is on my mantelpiece now for a change.”

WELSH OPEN SCHEDULE

Semi-finals

Saturday, February 20

Stephen Maguire v Jordan Brown (1pm GMT)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams (7pm GMT)

Final

Sunday, February 21

Maguire/Brown v O'Sullivan/Williams (1pm, 7pm)

How to watch the event

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Welsh Open 'I absolutely destroyed Ronnie' - Williams relishing O'Sullivan challenge 11 HOURS AGO