'I absolutely destroyed Ronnie' - Williams relishing O'Sullivan challenge
Mark Williams is relishing the prospect of facing Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open, joking that he will draw on destroying the Rocket in the Championship League last week.
The two will lock horns in an intriguing semi-final clash on Saturday, as they have six Welsh Open titles between them.
O’Sullivan will go into the match as the favourite, having won 16 of the 17 frames he’s contested this week.
“I am looking forward to it,” Williams told Eurosport.
I played Ronnie in the Championship League last week and I absolutely destroyed him.
“So he is on my mantelpiece now for a change.”
WELSH OPEN SCHEDULE
Semi-finals
Saturday, February 20
- Stephen Maguire v Jordan Brown (1pm GMT)
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams (7pm GMT)
Final
Sunday, February 21
- Maguire/Brown v O'Sullivan/Williams (1pm, 7pm)
How to watch the event
The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.
You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.