Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - Mark Williams: I played quite well v Joe Perry

Mark Williams is through to the third round of the 2021 Welsh Open as the home favourite defeated Joe Perry 4-2, with four breaks over 50 helping him to the win. Mark Selby is also in action, with Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins just some of the big name players still in the tournament.

