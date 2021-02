Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - 'Normal service resumed' - O'Sullivan takes lead for first time

Ronnie O'Sullivan took the lead in the Welsh Open final with a smart break of 61 to take the 11th frame. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:03, 62 views, 2 hours ago