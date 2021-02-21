Ronnie O’Sullivan saluted Jordan Brown after his stunning upset win in the Welsh Open final on Sunday night.

The Rocket was a 1-14 favourite with some bookmakers prior to the match but he was pipped in a final-frame decider as Brown clinched a maiden ranking title at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

It looked as though the world number 81 would be denied a famous victory when O’Sullivan fluked an early red, only for the six-time world champion to give his opponent a chance by missing his next shot. Brown made no mistake.

Rather than focus on where he went wrong, O’Sullivan was magnanimous in defeat and praised his rival, who had also beaten Mark Selby and Stephen Maguire en route to the trophy.

“Listen, I’ve enjoyed every minute of that today,” said O’Sullivan. “I’ve had such a fantastic time. I love playing Jordan, he’s a great guy. I’m so happy for him.

“I fluked that red in the last frame and as I see his face I can just see the disappointment in him. What a horrible way… if I was to win it. But I’m so happy for him.

“He’s such a lovely guy and a fantastic player as well. You don’t beat Selby, you don’t beat Maguire, and I played alright today. And not many people beat me when I’m playing alright.

“He’s a proper player. It’s fantastic for Jordan, it’s his night and you couldn’t be happier for him. It’s been great.”

O'Sullivan started the evening session 5-3 adrift but rattled off the first three frames to flip the scoreboard and hint at a looming procession.

But Brown hung in, making small but important contributions to stay in contention, and took his chance when it mattered in the decider.

