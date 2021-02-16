Ronnie O’Sullivan powered into the second round of the Welsh Open with a 4-0 win over Robbie Williams.

The world champion has looked sharp in recent weeks, impressing despite not qualifying from the group stage of the Championship League, and he oozed quality in disposing of Williams at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Breaks of 56, 66, 122 and 73 were the highlights of a 4-0 win that was secured in 45 minutes.

Williams went into the game knowing he could not afford errors, but he coughed one up early in the first frame and a break of 56 from O’Sullivan set the tone for the contest.

The underdog knocked in an excellent plant in the second frame to show his quality, but he unpicked the good work by missing a pink into the middle and O’Sullivan stepped in with a 122 - his 26th ton of the season and 1087th of his career.

Williams had chances in the third as O’Sullivan missed a few balls, but he did not take them and a 66 break enabled the world champion to take the third.

The fourth frame summed up the contest, as Williams left a long red above ground and O’Sullivan knocked in a 73 to secure the win and a meeting with Jimmy White in the second round.

Mark Williams advanced to the second round in workmanlike rather than impressive fashion.

The three-time world champion’s highest break was 44, but it was enough to get him over the line in a 4-1 win over Michael White.

Jack Lisowski has had a few setbacks since losing to Judd Trump twice in a row in ranking finals, but he was able to get a foothold in the tournament when beating Lei Peifan 4-3.

Ryan Day, the Snooker Shoot Out winner, knocked in a break of 141 in the final frame to edge out Ian Burn s 4-3.

