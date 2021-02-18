On the day Judd Trump crashed out of the Welsh Open, Ronnie O’Sullivan assumed favouritism with an impressive 4-0 win over Martin Gould.

Trump fell at the hands of Hossein Vafaei, but there was no upset on the main table as O’Sullivan confidently disposed of Gould.

Welsh Open Welsh Open LIVE - Ronnie races past Gould after Trump shock 5 HOURS AGO

After winning his first two matches, against Robbie Williams and Jimmy White, without losing a frame - he continued the perfect display to advance to the last 16.

Gould had an excellent early chance in the opening frame, but he passed it up and a break of 75 from O’Sullivan punished his practice partner.

Like O'Sullivan, Gould entered the third round at the Celtic Manor Resort on the back of a pair of 4-0 wins. However, he came into the match knowing that he had never beaten the world champion.

‘Another very good pot’ – O’Sullivan oozes class as he disposes of Gould

He potted an excellent red down the bottom rail to craft a chance in the second, but missed the following black and O’Sullivan pounced with a 74 to move two frames ahead.

Gould had a chance in the third and looked favourite with the final couple of reds on the table, but he missed a pot into the middle and O’Sullivan stepped in with the ruthlessness of an assassin.

He developed the final red with an excellent cannon and potted a glorious brown into the middle to secure a three-frame advantage.

‘Two delightful shots!’ – O’Sullivan shows his class against Gould

The world champion turned on the style in the fourth with some pots that would not have been out of place in an exhibition match.

They highlighted the confidence that is flowing through his veins, which comes from the amount of work he has put in on the practice table, as he knocked in a break of 138 to wrap up the match.

In disposing of Gould, O'Sullivan missed only one pot when the frames were live in what was a near-perfect performance.

---

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Welsh Open Welsh Open LIVE - Judd Trump takes to the stage after wins for Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams A DAY AGO