Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 – Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White crack up laughing after Whirlwind fluke

Both Jimmy White and Ronnie O’Sullivan got a fit of the giggles after the Whirlwind was the beneficiary of a fluke during their Welsh Open second-round match at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:47, 422 views, 2 hours ago