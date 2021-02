Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: ‘Running, food and then snooker!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan on new priorities

Ronnie O’Sullivan spoke to Rachel Casey ahead of Moving Day at the Welsh Open, telling her that he has diversified his interests as he attempts to sustain his excellence within the sport. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:16, 21 views, 7 hours ago