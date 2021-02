Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - Shots recreated: Jimmy White takes on Jordan Brown's stunning positional shot

In the interval of the match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams Jimmy White took on Jordan Brown's stunning positional shot from the earlier frame. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

